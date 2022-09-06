Catholicos Aram I elected President of the World Council of Churches

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I has been elected president of the World Council of Churches, representing the Oriental Orthodox churches. The election was held by the 11th Assembly of the World Council of Churches which is taking place in Karlsruhe, Germany.

A well-knowing ecumenical leader, Catholicos Aram I has served as moderator of the Executive and Central Committees of the World Council of Churches for two terms 1991-1998 and 1998-2006. He is author of several books on theological and ecumenical topics.