Fly Arna announces direct flight to Sochi

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, has announced the launch of its fourth new route to Sochi in Russia, starting from September 23, 2022.

The new direct flights from Zvartnots International Airport to Sochi International airport, will connect the two cities with three direct flights weekly.

“Sochi is the second city in Russia that Fly Arna operates its direct flights to after Moscow. We are extremely proud with the new addition to our network from our base in Zvartnots International Airport. The new route will provide our passenger the opportunity to explore the marvelous city and enjoy its historic sites. We look forward to welcoming our passengers aboard”, said Gayane Antonyan, Fly Arna’s spokesperson.

Located on the Black Sea and called often the “Black Sea Pearl”, Sochi is popular for its beaches, picturesque mountains, and museums that bring together hundreds of visitors every year.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Yerevan and Sochi by visiting Fly Arna’s website, calling the call center (+374 41 38 00 83) or through travel agencies.

Fly Arna is working continuously on expending its network and soon will announce the launch of new routes while providing value-driven products and affordable onboard services, starting with the Airbus A320 aircraft cabin configuration that is designed to provide a generous seat pitch that customers on-board can relax during their flight. Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies varying from light snacks to sandwiches found on-board “Sky Café” menu at affordable prices. Additionally, tuning into a variety of free entertainment through the in-flight streaming service, “SkyTime”, which offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows as well as music and audio books.