Resoluteness needed to promote the peace agenda – Armenian PM

The discussions in Brussels were broad and not easy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Government sitting today.

He stressed that Armenia’s goals remain unchanged.

“As I have stated in my public speeches, the Republic of Armenia has adopted the peace agenda, and we need resoluteness to call it to life. It’s not easy, the possible solutions are not obvious, but we must continue to work consistently,” he said.

He stressed that it is a necessity and the people’s desire that lasting and comprehensive peace is established in the region as soon as possible, “and we must concentrate on solving this issue.”

PM Pashinyan said there are no other details to talk about for now.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels on August 31 under the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel.

Issues related to the release of prisoners and the clarification of the fate of the missing, border delimitation and border security, de-blocking the region, the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the Nagorno Karabakh issue were discussed.

An agreement was reached to continue substantive negotiations at the level of foreign ministers on the drafting of the peace treaty. The meeting of the foreign ministers will take place within a month.

The next meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security will take place in Brussels in November.

The next meeting of the leaders of the countries will take place in November.