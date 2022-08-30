World Air Sports Federation recognizes Armenia’s ballooning record

The World Air Sports Federation (Féderátion Aéronautique Internationale, FAI), has registered the Armenian ballooning record set by SkyBall, the founder of ballooning in Armenia.

Two experienced pilots – Sergey Bazhenov from Moscow and Nairi Barseghyan from Armenia – took off from Russia’s Orenburg region on February 16 and landed near the city of Neftekamsk (Bashkortostan), covering a distance of 485 km 764 m. The flight lasted 34 hours and 41 minutes. The latter was submitted to the World Air Sports Federation for registration as a world record.

After several months of observations, a positive conclusion was given by the Federation, and for the first time the World Aviation Sports Federation registered a world record held by Armenia.

The relevant certificates were handed during a solemn ceremony on Monday attended by Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Head of Armenia’s Tourism Committee Sisian Boghossian, Representative of the Civil Aviation Committee Aram Yeghoyan and others.

“This is our joint victory, because with this flight we not only proved that there are no unattainable goals for us, but also that we have the ability to outline new victories. The milestone has already been set and we must consistently raise it,” Nairi Barseghyan said in his speech.