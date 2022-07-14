UEFA Champions League: Armenia’s Pyunik defeat Cluj, make it to second qualification round

Armenian champions Pyunik came back from behind twice to defeat CFR Cluj (Romania) in the first round of the Champions League qualification.

Bismark Adjei-Boateng opened the score six minutes into the game, Zoran Gajic canceled the goal in the 89th minute, moving the match into extra time.

The Armenians were once again forced to fight back after Claudiu Petrila scored in the 94th minute. Zoran Gajic found the net again close to the end of the extra time.

The Armenians finally beat Cluj in a penalty shootout. Pyunik will face Luxembourg Champions Dudelange in the second round.