Mkhitaryan to wear number 22 at Inter

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will wear number 22 at Inter. The Armenian wore the number during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan joined Inter on a free transfer. The contract will expire on June 30, 2024.

It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored three goals and registered one assist in seven appearances against Inter during his time at Roma.