Yerevan and Marseille keen to expand cooperation

The perspectives of deepening the 30-year cooperation between Yerevan and Marseille were discussed during Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan’s meeting with the deputy mayors of Marseille.

Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan was unable to receive the delegation as he tested positive for Covid-19.

Greeting the Mayor of Yerevan, Deputy Mayor of Marseille Yanick Ohanissian noted that the collaboration between the two cities has a big potential for development and expansion, which should be used for the benefit of the residents of Yerevan and Marseille.



Expressing gratitude for warm welcome, Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan stressed that the visit is a good opportunity to outline priority directions for working out a new three-year program. The parties attached importance to experience exchange between specialists and stressed that the cities encountering similar problems should join their efforts to achieve results.