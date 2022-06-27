Azerbaijan trying to form legitimacy for new war against Armenia – PM

There is no alternative to the peace agenda, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference today.

He added, however, that the establishment of peace cannot be a unilateral agenda, it should be a reciprocal constructive process.

“The peace agenda has no alternative today, had no alternative yesterday and will have no alternative tomorrow, and we have been doing and will continue to do our best to open an era of peace for the Republic of Armenia and the region,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the alternative is a new war.

The Prime Minister added that Azerbaijan has repeatedly refused from meetings, at the same time accusing Armenia of refusing to talk.

“Why is it doing so? My assessment is that it pursues the aim of forming legitimacy for new war against Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

“We have no illusions about Azerbaijan’s goals and intentions,” the Prime Minister said, noting that promoting the agenda of peace is an issue of principle for the Armenian authorities.

“I have said on many occasions that on this path we need strong nerves, balanced approach and maximal soberness,” he added.