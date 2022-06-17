Security Council of Secretaries of Armenia, Russia discuss bilateral cooperation, situation in the region

On June 16, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolay Patrushev, who arrived in Yerevan to participate in the regular sitting of the CSTO Security Council Committee.



During the meeting, Grigoryan expressed confidence that all necessary opportunities and preconditions are there for expanding the scope of cooperation between the Security Council offices of the two countries.

Within the framework of bilateral cooperation, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of security issues. Nikolay Patrushev stressed that Armenia is a strategic partner of Russia and that Moscow supports Armenia in ensuring regional security.



Armen Grigoryan briefed his Russian counterpart on the regional security situation, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the work of demarcation and demarcation commissions, as well as the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.