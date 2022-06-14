“Arabic messages from Armenia” exhibition opens at Qatar State Library

A temporary exhibition titled “Arabic messages from Armenia: Heritage for Cultural Dialogue” opens at Qatar State Library today, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

The exhibition will feature nine duplicate samples from the numismatic and archeological collections of the History Museum of Armenia, which represent the silver and copper dirhams issued in “Dvin”, “Armenia”, “Harunabad” and “Aleppo” mints, գold dinars issued in 752, copper fals issued at the Barda Mint, as well as specimens of a bronze double-headed ax dating from the 18th century with floral ornaments and animal images.



The exhibition posters will present cultural values ​​and historical facts related to the long-standing Armenian-Arab relations.



The exhibition will run for a week at the National Library of Qatar.