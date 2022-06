Armenian National team arrives in Poland for Nations League match against Ukraine

The Armenian National team arrived in Polish city of Lodz today, where will face Ukraine in League 2 Group 1 of the Nations League.

The team will stay at Vienna House Andel’s Lodz Hotel.

28 players left for Lodz from Glasgow.

The match between Ukraine and Armenia will take place on June 11 Stadion Miejski im Wladyslawa Krola, Lodz, and will kick off at 5 pm Yerevan time, (1pm GMT).

Armenia beat Ireland in the first match in Yerevan and was defeated by Scotland 2-0 in Glasgow on Wednesday.