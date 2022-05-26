Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrives in Yerevan for official visit

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has arrived in Armenia on an official visit. At Zvartnots International Airport she was welcomed by First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Levon Hovhannisyan. The latter voice hope that during the forthcoming meetings in Yerevan Municipality, the parties will not only discuss the programs already implemented, but will also reach agreements on new areas of cooperation.

The Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo expressed gratitude for the warm reception, and assured that the capital of France is ready to support and assist to the best of its ability the city, which gave Paris the idea of ​​”Tumo.”

Within the framework of the visit, Anne Hidalgo will meet with the Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan. Issues related to further cooperation and current programs of the capitals of Armenia and France will be discussed during the meeting.