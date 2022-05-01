Opposition holding a rally in Yerevan

The opposition is holding a rally in the French Square of Yerevan. The rally follows two weeks of various acts of protest and awareness campaigns in Yerevan and the regions.

The participants of the rally marched from four different directions of Armenia: Tigranashen, Ijevan, Sardarapat and Aparan to joined the groups carrying out actions in the capital.

Representatives of the parliamentary “I have honor” and “Armenia” blocs, as well as representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia and other extra-parliamentary opposition forces have been taking part in the street struggle.