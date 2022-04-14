Armenia issues silver collector coin dedicated to chemical element Oganesson (Og)

The Central Bank of Armenia has issued a collector coin dedicated to the chemical element Oganesson (Og).

Oganesson (Og) is an artificial radioactive element of the Mendeleev periodic table with the atomic number 118. It was synthesized in 2004 at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) in Dubna (Russia) by a joint team of Russian and American scientists. In 2016, the International Union of Theoretical and Applied Chemistry named it after Academician Yuri Oganessian.

Yuri Oganessian (born in 1933) is a world-famous scientist, physicist, doctor of physical and mathematical sciences (1970), professor (1981), corresponding member of the USSR Academy of Sciences (1990), Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences ( 2003), a foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia (2006), the first winner of the UNESCO award named after D.I. Mendeleev (2021), Scientific Director of the Laboratory of Nuclear Reaction after G.N. Flerov at JINR in Dubna.

Under Yuri Oganessian’s direct supervision, numerous experiments were successfully carried out to study superheavy chemical elements, a unique experimental device was developed to create superheavy nuclei and study their properties. Yuri Oganessian is a co-author of 8 discoveries in the field of artificial synthesis of new atomic elements under numbers 104-105, 107 and 114-118 in the Mendeleev periodic table. He is also the author of 3 monographs, 11 inventions and over 500 scientific papers.

Technical specification

Face value 1000 dram

Metal/fineness silver 925º

Weight 33,6 g

Diameter 40,0 mm

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity of issue 500 pcs

Year of issue 2022

Obverse: an image of the Oganesson (Og) chemical element, JINR emblem.

Reverse: the sculptural portrait of Yuri Oganessian (sculptor: Gh. Chubaryan, 1979).

Designer: Vardan Vardanyan.

The coin is minted in the Mint of Poland.

