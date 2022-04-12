US ready to help find long-term comprehensive peace, including through its role as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair – Embassy

United States stands ready to engage bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace, the US Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.

The comments come in response to the recent statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

“We welcomed the April 6 meeting between Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev in Brussels, including positive momentum on preparations for peace talks and the formation of a bilateral commission on border delimitation. The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region. As Secretary Blinken emphasized in his recent calls with the two leaders on April 5, we continue to encourage further peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and reiterate the United States stands ready to engage bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace,” the Embassy said.

At a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he does not know “what the future of the OSCE Minsk Group will be.”

“Our so-called French and American partners in the fever of Russophobia are trying to cancel everything that has links with the Russian Federation, they also canceled the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, declaring that they will not communicate with us within that format,” Lavrov said.