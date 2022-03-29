Eurovision 2022: Armenia’s Rosa Linn to perform 17th in the first semi-final

Armenia’s Rosa Linn will perform 17th in the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on May 10.

In January, participating countries were randomly drawn into either the first or second half of either the First or Second Semi-Final; the running orders are based on that allocation draw and have been sequenced by Rai to create the most exciting shows possible.

The ‘Big Five’ (France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Host Country, Italy) will not perform in either of the Semi-Finals, but their domestic audiences will get to vote in one.

The running order of the Grand Final will be determined by producers in the early hours of Friday 13 May, after the Second Semi-Final. As Hosts, Italy have already been randomly drawn to perform from 9th position on Saturday 14 May.