Artsakh President signs decree on temporary restriction of rights and freedoms in the state of martial law

On March 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on temporary restrictions on rights and freedoms in the state of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic.

Pursuant to the decree, during the term of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic, under the statutory procedure:

1. the right to freedom of assembly is restricted;

2. strikes and other arrangements terminating or suspending the activities of organizations are prohibited;

3. activities of organizations, engaged in propaganda or other actions spearheaded against the defense capacity and security of the Artsakh Republic are suspended.

The responsibility for ensuring the application of temporary restrictions on the rights and freedoms defined by this decree rests on the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Service.