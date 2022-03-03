PM Pashinyan congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of the Republic of Armenia. The message reads as follows,

“You are assuming the post of the President of the Republic at a crucial period for the future of Armenia, when we are in a difficult period of regional and international challenges,” the Prime Minister said.

He reminded that according to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic carries out supra-partisan activities; when exercising his powers, he is guided exclusively by national interests.

“Your rich biography and experience, high personal qualities inspire confidence that you will be just like that while exercising the powers of the President and thus will contribute to the increase of effectiveness and balance of the legislative, executive, judicial branches,” PM Pashinyan said.

Vahagn Khachaturyan passed the confirmation hearing at the Parliament earlier today.