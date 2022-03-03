Vahagn Khachaturyan elected President of Armenia

Vahagn Khachaturyan has been elected President of the Republic of Armenia. He received a total of 71 votes in the second round.

Khachaturyan, nominated by the ruling My Step faction, failed to pass the confirmation vote in the Parliament in the first round.

He received only 69 vote of the 81 required as the opposition factions boycotted the election.

In the second round he needed just 64 voted to be elected as President.

High-Tech Industry Minister Vahagn Khacharuryan was the sole candidate vying for the post as the two opposition blocs said they would not nominate candidates to avoid participating in the election in any way.