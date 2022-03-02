Eleven Armenian companies to participate in Wine Travel Awards

Armenia will participate in the first ever Wine Travel Awards 2021-2022 online wine tourism awards to be held in March 2022. under the auspices of the German Association for International Cooperation (GIZ) Private Sector Development and the Vocational Education and Training in the South Caucasus (WMD VET) program, Armenia will present 11 wine tourism projects with the support of the Viticulture and Enology Foundation of Armenia.



Voting starts on March 1 at www.winetravelawards.com. The winners will be decided both by public voting and a jury of wine and enotourism experts.



“This is the first time this innovative competition will be organized. It includes implementation of joint advertising and information campaigns in the target countries. They will contribute to the popularization of the proposed wine tourism projects, competition partners, and the participating countries,” says Hayarpi Shahinyan, expert in innovative enotourism.

Articles about the candidate projects and profiles will be published in the Wine Travel Awards Guide catalog, which will be on display at some of the most prominent and famous wine exhibitions, including London Wine Fair and ProWein.



In addition, before the competition public awareness campaigns will be conducted in the target countries: Spain, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.