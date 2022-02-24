PoliticsTop

Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces dismissed

 Artak Davtyan has been relieved of the duties of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the President’s Office reports.

A relevant decree has been signed by Acting President Alen SImonyan.

