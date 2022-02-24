Home | All news | Politics | Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces dismissed PoliticsTop Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces dismissed Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 24, 2022, 15:01 Less than a minute Artak Davtyan has been relieved of the duties of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the President’s Office reports. A relevant decree has been signed by Acting President Alen SImonyan. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 24, 2022, 15:01 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print