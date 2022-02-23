Turkey envoy discusses normalization with Armenia with Patriarch Sahak II

Turkey-Armenia Special Representative for normalization with Armenia, Ambassador Serdar Kilic paid a courtesy visit to the Armenian Patriarchate on Tuesday, February 22, and met with His Beatitude Patriarch Sahak II.



During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the first meetings with the representative of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, and expressed hope that “the solid steps to be taken in the normalization process will pave the way for positive developments between the two countries.”



His Beatitude the Patriarch emphasized that they support the normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations, and that the good neighborly relations that will be reached in the end will provide an environment of peace and tranquility not only for the people of the two countries, but also for the countries in the region, and will lead to regional economic, social and cultural developments.



Ambassador Serdar Kilic thanked the Patriarch for providing the opportunity for the meeting.