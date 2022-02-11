Residential houses targeted as Azerbaijani forces open fire near Karmir Shuka

On February 11, at around 5:50 am, shots were fired from the Azerbaijani positions located near Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities of Artsah Republic’s Martuni region in the direction of residential houses, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan informs.



“Given the distance from the Azerbaijani positions and the settlements, the fact that the residential part of the village is can be observed from the Azerbaijani positions, it is undeniable that the Azerbaijani side directly targeted residential houses,” the Ombudsman said in a Facebook post.



He said the window of a house in Red Market was smashed, and the bullet penetrated into the living room of the house.

“Azerbaijan will continue its criminal attempts against the people of Artsakh until the international community unanimously condemns Azerbaijan’s blatant illegalities against humanity,” Stepanyan said.