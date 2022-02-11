Czech companies consider establishing small aircraft production in Armenia

Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimian paid a working visit to the Olomouc Region where he was received by the Governor (hejtman) of the Region Josef Suchánek and the Mayor of Olomouc Miroslav Žbánek.

Reference was made to the general agenda of relations between Armenia and the Czech Republic, especially the existing experience between the parties within the framework of decentralized cooperation.

The sides discussed the possibilities of transferring onto a tangible level the dialogue launched years ago and aimed at establishing and promoting the partnership between the Olomouc Region and the Lori province of Armenia.

The parties touched upon the development of interregional ties in the economic, cultural and educational spheres, as well as the prospects of possible exchanges in the near future.

The Ambassador briefed his colleagues on the latest developments in the region and their consequences, as well as the current challenges.

During the visit the Ambassador was hosted by Martin Procházka, Rector of Palacký University Olomouc. The Rector and Vice-Rectors presented the history of the University’s activity and the description of its professional specializations, as well as the University’s experience in international cooperation.

The parties discussed the perspectives of inter-university cooperation and the possibilities of future joint endeavors in the fields of science, education and culture, not only in bilateral format, but also within the framework of the EU and the European common space in general.

During the visit, Ambassador Hovakimian also visited the “TechProAviation” and “Balus” companies based in Olomouc, to get acquainted with their projects aimed at establishing a small-aircraft production in Armenia.

Extensive discussions took place with the founder of the “TechProAviation” company Martin Plachy, the management of “Balus” company – Ivo Baláš and Vladimír Němec and the visiting representative of their partnering Armenian company “AM Pro Avia” Grigor Babayan, about the possibilities of further promoting the already launched business plan.