“Narine+” dairy factory opens in Artsakh

The State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan and the Minister of Education and Science Lusine Gharakhanyan, attended the opening ceremony of the “Narine+” dairy factory at the Artsakh Scientific Center.



The State Minister got acquainted with the organization of the production carried out according to the results of the center’s research, using the technological equipment provided by the “ArmBiotechnology” Scientific-Production Center of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

The first product of the center – “Narine +” lactic acid product is produced on the basis of the endemic lactic acid bacterium of Artsakh.



Artak Beglaryan emphasized the policy of commercialization of the results of the research carried out at the Artsakh Scientific Center and the promotion of public health, emphasizing the imperative of the development of Artsakh’s economy with the introduction of new technologies.