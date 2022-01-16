Armenia, UAE keen to develop bilateral ties

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, President Armen Sarkissian met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Issues related to regional security and stability were on the agenda of the meeting. The President of Armenia touched upon the issue of Artsakh, the situation in our country and the region, developments and challenges after the war.

Speaking about the humanitarian problems caused by the war, the Armenian President particularly noted that Azerbaijan continues to hold Armenian prisoners of war and civilians. He noted that Armenia expects practical support from its international partners in resolving this urgent issue.

Touching upon the bilateral relations, the parties noted that the high level of the Armenia-UAE political dialogue creates favorable grounds for mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation. President Sarkissian attached importance to the Armenian-Emirati relations in the context of cooperation between Armenia and the Arab countries.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated UAE’s interest in expanding effective, mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenia. He emphasized the deepening of cooperation in the fields of energy, information technologies, food security, and tourism.

It was noted that the new air bridge established between the two countries is a reliable step aimed at strengthening trade and economic ties between Armenia and the UAE.

President Sarkissian also referred to the investment program implemented by the Emirati company Masdar in the field of renewable energy in Armenia, attaching importance to its expansion and new investments.

The parties stressed the importance of bilateral reciprocal visits. In this context, Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan expressed readiness to visit Armenia in the near future.

The parties noted the great potential for cooperation and a desire to do more, the parties agreed to move forward consistently through joint efforts.