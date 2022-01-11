Russia will not interfere with Kazakhstan’s decision to withdraw CSTO forces – Peskov

The decision of Kazakhstan to withdraw the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is the prerogative of the republic, Russia will not interfere, Spokesperson for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, TASS reports.



“This is entirely the prerogative of the country that has made this request to the CSTO. This is their analysis, and we have no right to interfere,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said earlier today that the withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent from the country would begin in two days and would take no more than 10 days.

CSTO peacekeeping forces were sent to Kazkahstan to help stabilize the situation in the country after days of unrest. 100 Armenian troops joined the mission.