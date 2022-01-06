Armenian citizens in Kazakhstan warned against going out

The Armenian Embassy recommends Armenian citizens in Kazakhstan to avoid going out, given the situation in the country.

A state of emergency was introduced across the country as protests sparked by rise of fuel prices went violent. Curfew will be in place from 23:0 to 07:00.

“We strongly recommend that all citizens of the Republic of Armenia observe security measures, refrain from visiting crowded places, and stay in hotels/places of residence,” the Embassy said.

Twelve law enforcement officers were killed in clashes with protesters in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Over 350 were injured.

The collective peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have been deployed to Kazakhstan to help “stabilize the situation” in the country.

The peacekeeping forces include subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The protests were first sparked by rising fuel prices but have broadened to include political grievances.

President Tokayev accused foreign-trained “terrorist gangs” of being behind the unrest.”