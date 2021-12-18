Issue of ‘corridor’ a ‘fake’ topic, Armenia’s Security Council Secretary says

Armenia has never discussed any issue of ‘corridor,” says Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council. He calls it a “fake” topic.

“It’s a fake topic that is not on the negotiating table, it is off the negotiating table, which affects the negotiation process,” Grigoryan said in an interview with the Voice of America.

As for the future status of Artsakh, Armen Grigoryan says that the Armenian authorities consider it important to start discussions on ways of long-term solution to the issue within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

He believes it is possible to find a solution “if there is political will.”

“We have that political will, and we expect Azerbaijan to demonstrate that will to find a lasting solution. After the war, there was a lot of talk that the issue had been solved, but it has been recorded by both us and the international community that the issue is yet to be solved. We must work to resolve the issue,” Grigoryan said.