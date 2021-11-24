Sketches of future Ajapnyak Station of Yerevan Metro presented

Valery Abramson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metrogiprotrans company, has presented the sketches of the to-be-built Ajapnyak Station of Yerevan Metro to Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

The Russian company has won the tender to develop the design of the new station.

During a meeting in Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyuan and Valery Abramson discussed issues of design work and perspective development of the metro, which plays an important role in urban transport reforms.

Metrogiprotrans has proposed a $ 500 million metro development project to the Armenian government. The Russian Export Credit Insurance Agency is ready to support the program on favorable terms.

“With these funds, we will be able to upgrade the infrastructure of the old metro, and plan the areas of the city where the stations can be expanded,” said Valerie Abramson.

According to the initial version of the project, it is planned to build a bridge over Hrazdan River for the metro. Metrogiprotrans also offers to build a second floor for cars or pedestrians.

The parties noted, however, that building an underground station is more preferable, as underground stations are much more convenient for people using the subway and allow the development of various infrastructures.