Leaders of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan to meet in Sochi on November 26

Trilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take place in Sochi, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the November 9th statement on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, Kremlin reported.

The meeting will take place on November 26 at the initiative of the Russian President.

It is planned to consider the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of the three countries on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region.

Particular attention will be paid to the restoration and development of trade, economic and transport links.

Vladimir Putin is expected to hold separate talks with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev.