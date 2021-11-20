President Sarkissian says wants to make Armenia a science and technology hub

On November 19, President Armen Sarkissian visited the Center for Quantum Technologies of the National University of Singapore, toured the center, got acquainted with the activities and programs.

The Center was established in 2007 with the support of the National Research Foundation of Singapore and the Ministry of Education. As a leading research center, it brings together physicists, computer scientists and engineers to conduct basic research on quantum physics and to create equipment based on quantum phenomena. The world’s leading specialists are invited here.

President Sarkissian met with Professor Chen Tsuhan, Vice President of the National University of Singapore, Professor José Ignacio Latorre, Head of the Center for Quantum Technologies, and Keok Tong Ling, Director of the Smart Nation and Digital Economy Department of the National Research Foundation (NRF).

They briefed President Sarkissian on the center’s activities, and the research being carried out in various fields, including its application in medicine.

During the meeting, issues related to mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed, in particular reference was made to issues related to the exchange of experience, the implementation of exchange programs for young professionals and scientists.

President Sarkissian presented the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) Presidential Initiative for the Development of Science and Technology in Armenia, noting that as future-oriented program, it will focus on the scientific and technological development of the country, in particular artificial intelligence and mathematical modeling. The President said that, taking into account that Singapore has a developed quantum ecosystem, they will be happy to have partners from Singapore as well. Representatives of Singaporean research centers said they are interested in cooperation and are ready to visit Armenia to study and discuss specific areas of joint work.

President Sarkissian also participated in the forum of the International Council of the National University of Singapore School of Medicine (NUS Medicine), where he spoke about the Armenian-Singaporean relations, the potential for cooperation in the fields of science, education, the role of education and technology in the future development of the states.

Touching upon the Armenian-Singaporean relations, the President of Armenia noted that Singapore is a special country for many Armenians, as the Armenians have had a significant presence here.

Speaking about the similarities between Armenia and Singapore, President Sarkissian particularly noted that both peoples value education and science.

“It is a good basis for developing cooperation in the fields of education and science. The basis of a competitive state is competitive education. We must do everything in our country to develop education and science and high technologies,” he said. “Armenia and Singapore can do a lot together. I want to make Armenia a hub of science and technology.”

The President of Armenia emphasized that Singapore is a good example for our country. “Not rich in natural resources, and being a small country, Singapore has human potential., power of idea, vision, strategy. These are the things that created Singapore,” said President Sarkissian. “I hope that the strength of this idea will make my country strong and prosperous. I I will be able to say that we have repeated the example of Singapore.”