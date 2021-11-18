Russia to airlift citizens of CSTO member states from Kabul, two Armenian nationals believed to be in Afghanistan

Upon the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu ha ordered to organize the evacuation of more than 380 citizens of the Russian Federation and CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia) from Afghanistan by military transport aircraft.

Three military planes have headed for Kabul to airlift the citizens in the shortest possible time. There are teams of military doctors with the necessary medical equipment and medicines on each Russian aircraft to provide the necessary medical assistance and support to the evacuees, if necessary.

According to preliminary information, there are two Armenian nationals in Afghanistan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.