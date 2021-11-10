Luxembourg Parliament urges Government not to support deepening of Azerbaijan-EU ties until Armenian POWs are released

The Luxembourg parliament unanimously passed a resolution today calling on the government not to support the deepening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union until all Armenian prisoners of war and civilian detainees illegally held in Azerbaijan are returned, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands and Luxembourg informs.
