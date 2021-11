No Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting planned for now, Armenian government says

No meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is planned for now, a government spokesman told Public Radio of Armenia.

The Russian Interfax agency earlier quoted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that the leaders of the three countries would meet in a videoconference format early next week.