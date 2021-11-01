US imposes new international travel vaccine rules

Beginning November 8, adult foreign nationals who fly to the United States, with limited exceptions, must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, as well as a negative test taken in the past three days, the US Embassy in Armenia informs.

It is still necessary to follow local health guidelines, such as wearing masks and washing hands.

“It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States,” Biden’s proclamation says.

The White House confirmed that children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements as are people with some medical issues. Non-tourist travelers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be eligible for exemption from the rules. Those receiving an exemption will generally need to be vaccinated within 60 days after arriving in the United States.

More information is available on travel.state.gov.