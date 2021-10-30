G20: Climate and Covid top agenda as world leaders meet

Climate change and Covid are top of the agenda of leaders from the world’s major economies meeting in Italy, the BBC reports.

It is the first time the G20 leaders are meeting face-to-face since the start of the pandemic.

However, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are not in Rome for the summit, choosing to appear via video link instead.

The talks come amid increasingly dire warnings for the future if urgent action is not taken to cut emissions.

The G20 group – made up of 19 countries and the European Union – is estimated to account for 80% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions.

Speaking to the BBC, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described climate change as “the biggest threat to humanity”, saying it posed a “risk to civilisation basically going backwards”.