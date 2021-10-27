No Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting planned for November 9 – Armenian FM

No meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected on November 9, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

The comments come in the wake of media reports claiming that an Armenian-Russian Azerbaijani summit was expected in Moscow on November 9. The reports further claimed documents on delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well the unblocking of regional communications was going to be signed.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister said, proposals on different meetings in different formats are constantly being discussed, and as a result of a possible meeting the parties could agree on some text.

The Foreign Minister emphasized, however, that no documents with the content speculated on social media are going to be signed.

“I would like to note that such meetings are of practical importance to us, as they provide an opportunity to address post-war humanitarian issues, and first of all the soonest release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan, the protection of the Armenian cultural heritage on territories currently under Azerbaijani control and others.” Mirzoyan said.

He noted hat in a broader sense such meetings are an opportunity to ease the tension in the region and try to make efforts towards establishing lasting stability and security in the region.

He reminded about the speculations that preceded the trilateral meeting in Moscow on January 11, 2021, which, he said, had nothing to do with the test eventually adopted.