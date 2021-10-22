Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin has expressed his shock and sadness after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on a New Mexico film set, the BBC reports.

He tweeted that he was in touch with her husband and had offered support.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he wrote.

Ms Hutchins, 42, was shot on the set of the western Rust while working as director of photography.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he tweeted.

“I’m fully co-operating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

Ms Hutchins was flown to hospital by helicopter after the shooting on Thursday afternoon but died of her injuries.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was injured and taken from the scene at Bonanza Creek Ranch by ambulance.