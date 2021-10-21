Azerbaijan releases two Iranian drivers

Two Iranian drivers who had been arrested by the Republic of Azerbaijan were released, Azerbaijani state customs committee reported on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Shahroud Norouzi and Ja’far Barzegar, the two Iranian drivers arrested on Goris-Kapan road in Armenia in mid-September, have been released “relying on good will, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and human principles,” the state committee announced.

It also added the two were freed based on agreement.

The drivers will return home after going though the legal formalities.

In a related development, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh had said in his weekly press conference on October 4 that Iran did not see the behavior towards its drivers within the framework of good neighborliness.