Russia’s Putin orders week-long paid holiday to curb Covid infections

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered week-long paid holiday to curb Covid infections in Russia, TASS reports.



“Now it is especially important to bring down the peak of a new wave of the epidemic. And in this regard, given the current situation, I certainly support the proposals to declare non-working days throughout the country with salary retention for workers from October 30 to November 7 inclusive,” he said at a meeting with members of the government.

The President stressed that the wages of workers during non-working days should be preserved.

In addition, Putin called on the heads of the regions, to introduce additional non-working days, if necessary, without waiting for October 30.

“It is clear that in each constituent entity of the Federation the epidemiological situation develops in a different way, has its own dynamics and tendencies,” he said.