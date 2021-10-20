At least 13 killed in blast on military bus in Damascus

At least 13 people have been killed after a military bus was hit by two explosions in central Damascus, the BBC reports.
The vehicle was targeted in a “terrorist” attack as it passed under a bridge, Sana news agency said.
Video from the scene showed the charred remains of the bus which was completely burnt out.
Although Syria has been embroiled in civil war for a decade, such attacks in the capital are increasingly rare.
The attack happened shortly after dawn as the bus headed under Jisr al-Rais bridge, Sana said.
It said a third explosive device was found at the scene and defused.