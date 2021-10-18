TopWorld

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of Covid complications

October 18, 2021
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications, his family has announced, the BBC reports.

He was a former top military officer who rose to become the first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican George W Bush.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” a statement said.

“We want to thank the medical staff… for their caring treatment,” it added.

Mr Powell became a trusted military adviser to a number of leading US politicians.

He also saw service in Vietnam, an experience that later helped define his own military and political strategies.

