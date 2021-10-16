Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issues warning to Azerbaijan

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani reacted to the recent allegations made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev against Iran, and advised the neighboring country to be careful not to fall in the “trap laid by the devils, especially the Zionist regime,” IRNA reports.

“Ignoring the principles and requirements of the neighborhood and making false and unconstructive statements is not a sign of good faith and prudence,” Shamkhani tweeted on Friday.

“He pointed out that accusing a country that is famous as an anti-drug hero has no effect but discrediting the speaker’s words,” he added.

He called on Azerbaijan’s president not to be deceived by traps laid by devils.

In a virtual meeting with the CIS leaders, Aliev claimed in an unrealistic statement that Armenia, in collusion with Iran, used the territories currently under Azerbaijani control to smuggle drugs into Europe for about 30 years.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also rejected these allegations and stressed Iran-Armenia cooperation in fighting narcotics.