Tehran refutes earlier reports claiming Azerbaijan had released two Iranian drivers

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that the Republic of Azerbaijan has freed two Iranian inmates to serve the rest of their sentence in their country, Mehr News Agency reports.

Earlier reports suggested the Republic of Azerbaijan had freed the two Iranian drivers that had been detained a few weeks ago by Azerbaijani forces on Goris-Kapan road in Armneia.

Meanwhile, Khatibzadeh added, “The results of consultations to release the two other Iranian drivers detained by the Azerbaijani government will be announced later.”