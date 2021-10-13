Several killed in Norway bow and arrow attack

Several people have been killed and others injured in Norway after a man used a bow and arrow to attack them, the BBC reports.

Police announced an incident in the town of Kongsberg south-west of the capital Oslo at around 18:30 local time.

Chief Oeyvind Aas said a suspect has been caught and seems to have acted alone.

The suspect reportedly moved throughout the town, and authorities have cordoned off several large areas.

Media reports say the attacker opened fire from inside a Coop Extra supermarket on Kongsberg’s west side.

As yet police say the number of casualties is unclear. The injured have been taken for treatment at nearby hospitals.