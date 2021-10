US President Joe Biden and Lilit Makunts have exchanged messages, the Armenian Embassy in the US informs.

Lilit Makunts was appointed as Armenia’s Ambassador to the US in August this year and was to present credentials to President Biden.

“Taking into account the pandemic-related changes in the protocol of accepting the credentials of the ambassadors to the US, President Joe Biden and the Ambassador Lilit Makunts exchanged the messages in writing,” the Embassy said.