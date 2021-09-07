Fortress: Shooting of new film co-produced by Armenia kicks off in Sicily, Italy

The shooting of the full-length feature film Fortress directed by Jessica Woodworth and co-producer of the Armenian side Angela Frangyan has started in Sicily, Italy. The film is a co-production between Armenia, Belgium, Italy, Bulgaria and the Netherlands, the Armenian National Cinema Center informs.

Armenia has both financial and creative participation in the film, which stars Armenian actor Samvel Tadevosyan, Hollywood actress Geraldine Chaplin and others.

Co-producer of the Armenian side Angela Frangyan says: “When I was told that Jessica Woodworth was in Armenia a looking for a “fixer,” a person that would look locations and accompany the team, I immediately agreed, thinking that it was a good opportunity to show my favorite places to the famous director. The Armenian lands became a real inspiration for the director. Later, they invited me to the Netherlands and offered to be their co-producer, even though I had no experience with such a large project.”

“Everything in Armenia seems to be beyond any specific time and place, this is a unique attraction,” Jessica Woodworth says.

In March 2021 Eurimages announced support to the film.