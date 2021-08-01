Tokyo-2020: Armenian Australian coach Brian Goorjian heading towards Olympic medal with men’s basketball team

Armenian-Australian coach Brian Goorjian is heading towards securing a medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the Australian ‘Boomers’ Men’s basketball team, Armenia Media – Armenian News from Australia reports.

The Boomers, coached by American-born Armenian-Australian Brian Goorjian have continued their impressive run in the men’s competition, beating Germany 89-76 to secure their 3rd win in the group stage and holding onto top spot in their group.

Goorjian played for the Melbourne Tigers for 8 years before coaching many successful teams in the National Basketball League (NBL).

He is the most successful coach in Australian basketball and his career has been called the most successful in NBL history by Basketball Australia.

He is now leading the Australian men’s team again with the hope of securing their first ever medal at an Olympic Games.

Goorjian has also played for local Armenian-Australian team Homenetmen Arax and has been a regular at the Homenetmen Navasartian Games, especially when held in Melbourne.