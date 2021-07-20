Armenia to participate in Dubai Expo 2020

Armenia will participate in Dubai Expo 2020 international exhibition to be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in Dubai, UAE. The expo was postponed due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

This year’s event will feature representatives from 192 countries, a record for expos organized so far. Held every five years, countries come together under one roof to present their attractiveness to the world. The organizers expect about 25 million visitors – both locals and foreigners – this year.

By the decision of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Minister of Economy has been assigned to coordinate the organization of Armenia’s participation in Dubai Expo – 2020.

As a result of negotiations with the Emirati side, the organizers of the exhibition have provided a package of support and special conditions for Armenia’s participation. According to the organizers, the support package includes about 1.5 million in property and services.

The Dubai Expo-2020 international exhibition will present the cultural, educational, scientific, economic values ​​and heritage of different countries.

The exhibition area will be divided into three zones, each of which has its own name: Stability, Mobility and Opportunity. The Armenian pavilion will be located in the Opportunity section.

During the 11 thematic weeks of the exhibition, Armenia will present its potential to the advanced technological world, which can open up new opportunities for establishing business relations and promoting cultural heritage.

A four-day “Made in Armenia” exhibition will be organized as part of the event. Armenian companies will get the chance to showcase their goods, establish business ties, find foreign partners and investors.